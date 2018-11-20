Search for cop killer continues

The search continues for the suspects involved in the murder of a Western Cape police officer.

The off-duty sergeant was shot and killed in Site B, Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.

According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana the officer was unarmed and robbed of his cellphone by three armed men.

The 40-year-old officer was stationed at Mitchells Plain with SAPS detectives.

Site B Community Safety Forum Chairperson Nomawethu Mosana said she is disgusted by the recent spate of police killings. She said it is heartbreaking to witness community peacekeepers being killed.

“This comes just after we had a big prayer meeting in our local community hall about crime in our area and a march to reclaim our streets. We do not understand how the same people who give their lives to serve people senselessly get killed,” she said.

