Search continues for missing girl from Delft

The search continues for a nine-year-old girl who was last seen almost a month ago.

A team of forensic experts are heading out to Delft today to do a sweep of the home of little Linathi Titshala who has been missing since Friday, 14 December.

Titshala left her grandmother’s home in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha, just two doors away from her parents’ home.

The Delft community policing forum’s chairperson Charles George said the search remains ongoing and has since intensified.

“Unfortunately, we still have no concrete leads and we still want to go ahead with more extensive searches. We also want to thank the mayor and the city [of Cape Town]for their support as well in this whole imitative,” he said.

Last week residents in and around the area conducted a search around Delft in hopes of finding the child.

