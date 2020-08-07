Search continues for more bodies buried in backyard in Olievenhoutbosch

Share this article

















In a shocking and bizarre suspected triple murder case, police forensics in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria, are digging for at least three graves after a mother and her teenage son confessed to killing three people and burying them in their backyard.

Police have so far found some human tissues in the form of bones, but still need to go for DNA testing for confirmation.

Allegedly troubled by the murders, the teenager was the first to confess to a sangoma.

However, the sangoma turned out to be a community leader who then called the police. Police say it could take days before they can dig up all the remains of the alleged triple murders.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says, “At this point, we are seating with a case where bones have been found. So, we have to scientifically confirm and determine through DNA analysis that these are indeed the bones of human remains and we will also continue digging because what we are working on is the confession that it’s three bodies.”

The teenager and his mother who confessed to the killings have been arrested alongside two other suspects.

The four suspects will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of murder on Friday. However, community members have expressed concerns that police will not handle this case properly.

Relations between this community and police seem to have severely broken down. Kgomotso Khalushi says, “This thing traumatised us a lot, because the community heard about this three years back. All the people were traumatised. They didn’t know where to start with this issue. They tried to go to the police to say that we hear there are two bodies buried here … then the police didn’t do nothing about this thing.”

Police say the confessions are sufficient evidence to proceed with the case that’s expected to be in court on Friday.

Source: SABC News