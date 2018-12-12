Search continues for taxi driver killers

The search continues for the suspects involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon which left a 29-year-old man fatally wounded.

According to the Western Cape police a taxi driver was shot while standing outside his Taxi at the Mitchells Plain taxi rank.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder is under investigation and no arrests has since been made.

“A case of murder is currently under investigation after a man was shot to death in Mitchells Plain yesterday while standing outside his van at the City Century lane at the taxi rank,” she said.

Rwexana said she is unable to verify whether the incident was gang related, however, it is alleged that the man belonged to a well-known gang.

“The circumstances surrounding his death is unknown at this stage, anyone with information is requesting to contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10 111

