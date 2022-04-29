Search for missing bus driver in KwaZulu-Natal prioritised

Share this article

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it has made the search for a missing driver in Marrianhill in KwaZulu-Natal its priority.

A local resident from the Nteke area who was able to save more than 20 passengers in a bus that a flooded river had washed away has been commended for his bravery.

Nkanyiso Mbhense, who was inside the bus when it was washed away, managed to jump out of a window.

He saved passengers who were crying for help to get out of the bus.

However, the bus driver – 67-year-old Zonda Thusi is still missing.

SANDF Major-General Sandile Hlongwa says, “The excavator that is working here pulled from the other side because in terms of priority to us this actually is very important, so that the family can get the closure. Whether we get somebody or [we] don’t. But it will be better [to keep searching] because we know that at least there is nobody [are no people]. Then the search can continue to other places.”

Speed up aid to communities affected by floods

Co-operative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has urged KwaZulu-Natal municipalities to speed up aid to communities that the recent floods have affected.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma conducted an oversight visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Pietermaritzburg.

She was taken through the warehouse where necessities such as food and mattresses are being kept before the final allocation to various communities.

Dlamini-Zuma says it is up to municipalities to place orders of necessities.

“That stuff is waiting for them to pick it up and say we need so much there, we need so much there. It is not something to be done from the national level. From the national level, we must make sure the stuff is there. From the local level, they must make sure the stuff move [to affected communities],” explains Dlamini-Zuma.

Donations to assist families

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian business community in Durban has joined a number of companies in pledging donations to assist families that have been affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

At least, 430 people have died in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 50 people are still missing.

Damage running into billions of rands has been caused by the floods.

The Ethiopian business community spokesperson Cosmos GebreMichael says they hope this will integrate their communities.-Additional reporting by Phanuel Shuma

Source: SABC News