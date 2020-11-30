Search for missing Muzeinberg lifeguard continues

Share this article

















The search for a missing lifeguard off Cape Town’s Muizenberg coast is continuing. City Councillor, Zahid Badroodien, says the 23-year-old and a senior lifeguard launched a jetski to help three kite surfers in distress on Saturday afternoon.

Badroodien says a senior lifeguard was operating the ski while the young seasonal lifeguard was being pulled on a sled. It’s suspected he was knocked off:

“Counselling has also been arranged for the lifeguard’s colleagues and friends. The City will do absolutely everything possible to find our lifeguard. And to assist his colleagues family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Source: SABC News