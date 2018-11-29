Seasonal firefighters report for duty

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service officially welcomed 114 seasonal firefighters to help fight vegetation fires across the Western Cape over the summer period.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the seasonal firefighter initiative is one of several interventions implemented each year to augment firefighting capacity over the warm summer months.

“Hundreds of candidates vie for the seasonal firefighter positions by completing a series of physical and academic assessments. Those who are successful start their training in November before assuming operational duties from 1 December until the end of April,” he said.

Smith said Cape Town is known for hot and windy conditions which makes it difficult for firefighting to contain any blaze.

“We need as many bodies on the fire line as possible. Our seasonal staff are crucial to these firefighting efforts and I have every confidence that this year’s recruits will continue the good work that we’ve become accustomed to from our seasonal firefighters.”

Apart from the seasonal firefighters, the City will also enlist the services of two helicopters as well as a spotter plane to do aerial firefighting.

