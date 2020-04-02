Second elderly COVID-19 patient confirmed in Bo-Kaap

Share this article

















A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Bo-Kaap, that of an 81-year-old woman. She is currently in hospital and in isolation. In a letter to the Bo-Kaap Community COVID-19 Response Team, her family stated that her health is under control and they are in close contact with the Department of

Health. They have also notified the authorities regarding the people the elderly woman was in contact with and tracing is expected to commence.

“Our mother was not even aware that she had the virus and whether she contracted within the community. We are sharing this information as we feel it is vital for ensuring that the Bo-Kaap Community is kept safe, educated about this disease and stay united. Our humble appeal is that residents remain indoors and in self-isolation, to minimise the risk of the virus affecting others,” the family said in a statement.

The family have chosen not to disclose the name or address of the patient. They have asked that community members not contact them and allow them space during this stressful and emotional time. The Muslim community is urged to keep the elderly woman in their prayers.

This is the second COVID-19 case confirmed in a week, after a 73-year-old man, Mogamat Salie, was also diagnosed. Mr Salie is currently in hospital but is reportedly doing better. At this stage, neither Mr Salie or his family have any idea how he contracted the virus. The Salie family have been lauded for disclosing the patient’s identity and breaking the stigma around COVID-19.

Premier Alan Winde has also heaped praise on the Bo-Kaap community for establishing their own COVID-19 response team. He said this kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared on a voluntary basis and has thanked them for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the community is encouraged to join the ‘Virtual Thikr’ which will be hosted by Auwal Masjid tonight with a niyah for those afflicted with the virus.

