Second Hajj accreditation list released

The South African Haj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) has released the second Hajj accreditation list containing 400 names. These are hujjaj who applied during the period from the 17th July 2014 until 12th August 2014. Hujaaj have been notified via SMS. Sahuc spokesperson Haafith Moaaz Casoo says hujjaj must confirm soon.

“These pilgrims have until the 5th March, to either accept, defer or cancel their accreditation,” he said.

Click the link here:

Following this, hujjaj will need to begin the contract process with their travel operator.

This infographic explains the process further:

Share this article











Comments

comments