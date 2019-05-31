Second SONA 2019: Parliament confirms date and time

With the new Cabinet Ministers appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa will now turn his focus to the State of the Nation Address (SONA 2019), where he will outline the vision and plans for the country.

Related: SONA 2019 well delivered: Now it’s time for action, Mr. Ramaphosa

When is the second SONA 2019 going to be?

The date for SONA is set for 20 June after Parliament’s Presiding Officers received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Parliament said on Wednesday.

This will be the first SONA of the sixth term of Parliament following the National and Provincial Elections.

Related: Business leadership organisations smile at Ramaphosa Cabinet picks

What time will SONA take place?

The June SONA will be delivered at 7pm, as has been the case in recent years.

At an appropriate time, the Presiding Officers said they will apprise the public of the details of the SONA ceremony, which is the second this year, and the necessary preparations being put in place in line with the institution’s Constitutional functions.

Related: Barring ‘albatross Mabuza’ VF Plus welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet

When will new ministers be sworn in?

The President announced his Cabinet on Wednesday evening, which comprises 28 Ministers, a reduction from the 36 of the previous administration.

For the first time, 50% of the Ministers are women. There is also a significant number of young Ministers.

The President also appointed 33 Deputy Ministers, just three fewer than there were previously.

Related: Cabinet announcement: Five of the biggest surprises from Cyril’s shake-up

The swearing-in ceremony for the Ministers and Deputy Ministers will take place on Thursday.

(Source: The South African)

Comments

comments