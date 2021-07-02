Facebook-f
Sections of TMNP reopened to public following April fire- SANParks

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the reopening of numerous burnt areas of Table Mountains National Park on Friday, following a devastating fire in April.

The three-day blaze wreaked havoc on the mountain, destroying hundreds of hectares of land and numerous historical buildings. In June, an investigation by Enviro-gro revealed that the fire had been started intentionally. The probe uncovered CCTV footage, wherein a suspicious car was seen on the slopes of Phillip Kgosana drive on the night the fire started, from which something was thrown.

TMNP Park Manager Frans van Rooyen said rehabilitation work got underway immediately and teams have been hard at work to restore both the natural elements and access to them.

Permitted recreational activities in the re-opened areas will continue as before, including hiking and dog walking. Visitors are requested to remain on demarcated footpaths and be mindful of rules pertaining to keeping dogs under control.
Re-opened park areas following the fires include:
– Quarries
– Devil’s Peak
– King’s Blockhouse
– Devil’s Peak Lower Slopes
– Rhodes Contour Path
Re-opened Entry points include:
– Quarries
– Devil’s Peak footpaths and Peak
– King’s Blockhouse
– Devil’s Peak Lower Slopes
– Dead Man’s Tree
– Contour Path at Round Table Newlands Ravine
The following areas remain closed until further notice as there are still dangerous trees that needs to be cut:
– Rhodes Memorial/Estate
– Game Camp
– Deer Park

Van Rooyen says, now three months after the fire, fynbos recovery is showing great progress and mountain lovers can once again look forward to their favourite hikes to see the wonders of fynbos.


