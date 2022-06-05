Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Security agencies to investigate threats against presidency DG Baleni

The Presidency has referred to security agencies a threat made against Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.

According to the statement, several days ago, Baleni received a threat by an unknown person or persons who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.

“Baleni found, in her letter box at home, an envelope containing a bullet and a letter in which the perpetrator(s) made a threat against her life. A picture of the letter and the bullet are attached.

“The director-general reported this matter to security agencies and she is receiving protection to enable her to continue her critical duties as director-general of the Presidency, Cabinet secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General,” the statement added.

The Presidency said the fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against the Director-General.


