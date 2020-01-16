Security forces fire tear gas in second night of Lebanon clashes

Share this article

















Protesters in crisis-hit Lebanon have clashed with security forces in Beirut, a day after demonstrators outraged by restrictions on dollar withdrawals attacked bank branches with metal rods, fire extinguishers and rocks.

Hundreds gathered again outside the central bank on Wednesday evening, moving to a police station where more than 50 people were still detained following clashes between demonstrators and security forces the previous night.

They chanted slogans and demanded the release of their comrades before security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

Four months into a mostly peaceful protest movement against Lebanon’s political class, which led to the resignation of the government in late October, demonstrators have turned their anger at the banks, many of which have imposed informal capital controls to stave off a liquidity crunch.

That has trapped the savings of depositors in Lebanon’s worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Source: Al Jazeera

