Security needs to be intensified in schools for the safety of learners

Security needs to be stepped up at schools to ensure teachers and learners are safe and can concentrate on their learning.

Regional Chairperson of Sadtu, Amos Diale, has said this while addressing a memorial service for 7-year-old Shelton Karuweruwe, who was stabbed to death in his school’s toilets last week.

Shelton was stabbed about 22 times by a 17-year-old boy at the Dikeledi Makapanstad Primary School in North West.

Shelton will be buried in his home country, Zimbabwe. Shelton’s father, Lery, says he doesn’t know the suspect.

He added that Shelton was a very special child who did well in school.

“Shelton was a really great boy. He was always smiles all over. He was somebody who could not get angry. When he gets angry he tells you; when he feels he’s getting angry, he tells you straight, ‘I’m angry at you because of this.’ That’s the kind of guy Shelton was and I will miss him all the rest of my life.”

(Source: SABC News)

