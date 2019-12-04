Self-taught builder erects palatial home from scrap materials

One man’s trash really is another man’s treasure.

A self-taught builder from a Cape Town informal settlement has built himself a palatial home using scrap materials, and it took him less than a month.

Fernando Mucavela’s home is also known as Fernando Palace.

It was built from scratch by the 32-year-old Mozambican.

With flashing lights around the house and the latest technology and gadgets, it has everything people would want in a dream house – and more.

Mucavela says his taste comes from liking the finer things in life.