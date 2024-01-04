Senior Biden political appointee resigns over US support for Israel’s Gaza war

“For 75 years, my relatives have never been allowed to return to their familial homes. Millions of Palestinians have faced decades of occupation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, and the Biden Administration’s passive acceptance of this status quo is wholly out of line with democratic values,” the letter said.

“Our government continues to provide unconditional military funding to a government that is uninterested in protecting innocent lives.”

The resignation letter is the latest in a list of moves made by those in the administration who are unhappy with Biden’s approach to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Middle East Eye reported in October that State Department officials were preparing a draft dissent cable calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank.

The cable also demanded the US government promote truthful and balanced public messaging towards resolving the crisis.

Sources have told MEE that within both the administration as well as US Congress, tensions over the last few months have been at a fever pitch, as officials have been growing increasingly frustrated with Biden’s stance on the war.

On 9 November, more than 500 alumni of the Biden election campaign penned a letter demanding a ceasefire.

A month later in early December, a group of White House interns sent a letter to Biden himself, saying they could “no longer remain silent on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people” and called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

While interns have little say over issues like foreign policy, the letter’s strong language and inclusion of words such as “genocide” indicated a sharp disapproval of Biden’s stance.

“I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel’s strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off Palestinians in Gaza from food, water, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies, leading to widespread disease and starvation,” Habash said in his letter.

Biden’s Israel support increasingly unpopular

In addition to the growing dissent from within his administration, Biden is facing discontent from his own political party and the American public over his approach to Israel’s war in Gaza.

War broke out on 7 October when Hamas led an attack on southern Israel that caught the country’s military off guard, killing 1,140 Israelis and other nationals, according to the Israeli government’s most recent death toll. At least 240 people were also taken hostage. While some have been released, more than 100 are still being held in Gaza.