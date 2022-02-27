Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Senior Hamas delegation meets Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon

senior Hamas delegation on Friday met with Hezbollah’s official in charge of Palestinian relations, Hassan Hoballah, and his assistant Atallah Hammoud in Beirut.

In a statement, Hamas said that the delegation included Hamas’s Head of Arab and Islamic Relations Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi, member of the Bureau on Arab and Islamic Relations Osama Hamdan and Hamas leader’s media advisor, Taher Al-Nono.

“Both sides reiterated that normalising ties with the Israeli occupation harms the Palestinian cause and only serves the Zionist entity,” the statement shared. Therefore, they called on the countries that normalised relations with the occupation state to backtrack on their steps.

“Hamas and Hezbollah saluted the Palestinian detainees in the Israeli occupation prisons and called for expanding solidarity and supporting them as they face harsh conditions inside the Israeli occupation jails,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the statement conveyed:

The two sides reiterated the solidity and stability of the resistance axis and that it is able to turn down all forms of pressure as it is the sole hope for the oppressed.

Hamas and Hezbollah leaders reaffirmed their strong relationship, stating: “It is based on resistance and the same destiny.”

Source: Middle East Monitor

