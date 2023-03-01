Senior official wants compensation for the widespread condemnation of Israeli settler brutality

By Kouthar Sambo
After visiting the damaged town of Huwwara, a top US official condemned, what it calls, the ” wide scale, indiscriminate violence ” committed by Israeli settlers on a Sunday night rampage in the occupied West Bank.
Hady Amr, the US special envoy for Palestinian affairs, stated, ” We want to see full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these heinous attacks and compensation for those who lost property or were otherwise affected.”
The Israeli settlers went on a rampage over the weekend that has been deemed as rather “unprecedented in nature” according to Al Jazeerah. Following attacks that left two Israelis dead in the town of Huwwara earlier in the day, hundreds of Israeli settlers invaded and attacked Palestinian towns and villages close to Nablus, while being backed by troops.
According to Palestinian health officials, assaults across the occupied West Bank left at least one Palestinian dead and close to 400 others injured.
Photo: Pixabay