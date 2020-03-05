Sense of fear for some SAfricans in China to return home

Share this article

















South Africans living in China say they remain fearful to return home after reading threatening messages on social media from South African citizens in the country.

This is after it was announced at the weekend that more than 150 South Africans living in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, will be repatriated within 10 days. The expatriates will be quarantined for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

The deadly virus has to date claimed more than 3 000 lives globally and infected more than 92 000 worldwide, a vast of which are Chinese citizens.

Some South Africans in China say they have been trapped in their homes for weeks with inadequate food sources.

Threats on social media

While many are elated to be returning home, some have opted to remain in China, as a result of the stigma attached to the virus. Others decide to remain in China after seeing threatening messages on social media.

A spokesperson for South Africans in China Nadia Meintjies says they feel abandoned by some South Africans who have openly aired disgust at their return.

Some messages read: “I hope the plan falls with all of them before it gets here” and “Bring them back for what? So, we can have an outbreak here. Send our love that is enough I think. They are not paying taxes here.”

It is for this reason that some South Africans have opted to remain in China despite being at risk of contracting the virus.

“The South Africans in Wuhan are really excited about the prospect of going home after this more than 40 days of an ordeal that we have gone through. They are really grateful to the South African government and are also extending their gratitude towards the Chinese government who have been nothing but kind to the South Africans in China. Despite the fact that no one is ill or demonstrating signs of the virus, they have full faith in the quarantined procedure and have every intention to complete the quarantine period with the full corporation. They just want to tell the South African public that they don’t need to fear their return.”

‘Shock and dismay’

Deputy Director General at the National Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay expressed shock and dismay at the reaction of South Africans. Pillay says those being repatriated are disease-free.

“South Africans that are here in SA need to understand that the people that are coming from Wuhan have not got the disease. They are disease-free. The likelihood of them contracting the disease is very marginal. They are going to go into a quarantine area where they will be locked down for a period of 21 days with no contact with other South Africans. So, how is it that other South Africans are going to get the disease? I don’t understand. I think South Africans must just be rational about this.”

‘Worst is over’

For a mother of two young girls who has been living in Wuhan for the past two years, the repatriation for South Africans has come a little too late.

“Well, I think it’s really awesome that the South African government has finally arranged an evacuation for the South African citizens living in Wuhan. I personally think that it’s a bit late because being in this situation in Wuhan it seems as though the worst is over. Things are looking up. We see improvements on the stats on a daily basis. But I’m sure that there are people, South Africans who really need to get out at this time. I decided to stay back in Wuhan, based on my personal circumstance. I am a woman of faith. I took it to God. Here’s where we need to be for now. My daughters are safe and well. We eat everyday. We have been blessed to have people who have been constantly checking upon us. I have chosen to not give any leeway to anxiety or fear, but rather be positive. That feeds onto my daughters. So, I do not see any reason to evacuate at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Institute of Disease Control (NICD) says it is working with other nations in the African Union to expand planning and preparation for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak on the continent.

Senegal reported its first case of the coronavirus this week, making it the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm cases and the fifth in Africa.

Source: SABC News

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments