Sentencing of 2 men found guilty for murder of Coligny teen to begin

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu after they had caught him stealing a sunflower in Coligny. They were also found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

They had pleaded not guilty, claiming that Moshoeu had jumped from the vehicle they were driving.

While handing down judgment last year, Judge Ronnie Hendricks said that after all the contradictions, probabilities and improbabilities were taken into account, he had relied on the version of the lone witness, Bonakele Pakisi.

(Source: News24)