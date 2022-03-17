Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Senzo Meyiwa’s murder accused back in court

NATIONAL

The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case are expected to appear in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday morning.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in Vosloorus East of Johannesburg in October 2014.

For the past seven years, law enforcement has not been able to wrap up the case.

On Thursday, the court will determine whether Advocate Malesela Teffo will be replacing the current legal representatives of accused one and four.

Earlier, Teffo who is currently representing some of the accused said the rights of his clients had been violated because the state had not managed to prosecute the accused for seven years.

SABC News Reporter Chriselda Lewis speaks to Chillies Nchabeleng, who is supporting the Meyiwa family outside court in March last year:

In October last year,  Lobby group AfriForum’s legal head Advocate Gerry Nel said he is more convinced that the killing of Meyiwa was not a robbery that went wrong, as initially reported, but a contract killing.

“Yes, of course, I know someone, but I will not disclose and prejudice the case further. It is a long view that I held for a while now, that this was not just a robbery that went wrong, but this was a contract killing. Somebody gave the instruction,” he said.

Advocate Gerrie Nel discusses developments in Senzo Meyiwa murder case:

Source: SABC


