Serial hijacker sentenced to 53-years imprisonment

A 37-year-old vehicle hijacker and smuggler has been sentenced to 53-years imprisonment by the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sipho Mhlanga was found guilty on 10 counts including murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Last year, Mhlanga’s and his accomplice Vusi Amos Malwane were sentenced to 55-years imprisonment by the Ingwavuma Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says 150 vehicles that were either stolen or hijacked have been recovered with the majority of them being 4x4s.

“4x4s were 93 that have been recovered and 77 sedans were also recovered during this period. 135 of these vehicles have been handed over to their lawful owners. More than 70 illegal and unlicensed firearms were also confiscated which includes 14 rifles by our team.”

Source: SABC News