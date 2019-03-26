Serial rapist pastor to spend 50 years in jail

Cape Town pastor Keith Bird was sentenced to an effective 50 years’ imprisonment on multiple murder and rape charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Bird, of Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, faced two counts of murder, seven counts of rape, four counts of crimen injuria and one count of theft in the high court in Cape Town.

The crimen injuria charges emanate from a video he recorded of his sexual encounter with one of his subordinates at a cleaning company in Mitchells Plain. The video was recorded without the woman’s knowledge. He allegedly showed the video to four colleagues.

He entered into a plea agreement with the state, owning up to two counts of murder, seven counts of rape, four counts of crimen injuria and theft.

The court sentenced him to 25 years in jail for the murder of his former fiancé, Aniesa Bardien, and a further 25 years for the murder of Sharvonne Shannice Koense.

“The court further sentenced him to 90 years’ direct imprisonment for seven counts of rape, two years for four counts of crimen injuria and a year for the theft of a cellphone from one of his rape victims,” said NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Bird allegedly went on an orgy of crime in January 2013 when 36-year-old Bardien broke off their engagement. Unable to take the rejection, he smothered her to death and concealed her remains in a shallow grave.

