Service delivery given a new drive with 10 new trucks

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management’s operations city-wide continue to be boosted by the delivery of new vehicles.

Recently 10 new vehicles were delivered that will contribute to addressing delays in the collection and clearing of waste around the City. This is in addition to the two new vehicles that were received in March.

The latest vehicle delivery includes six paddle compactors for the emptying of 240l wheelie bins as well as four tipper trucks for the use of City Cleansing.

These vehicles come at a cost of approximately R25,5 million.

“Every effort is being made to take care of our existing fleet, while we bolster the service with these new additions. Urban Waste Management vehicles follow an intensive servicing programme due to the high demand on the service. New checks and balances around vehicle repairs are in place and this adds to the downtime to vehicles in for repairs.”

“As we improve our refuse collections we appeal to residents to work with us to keep Cape Town clean by not dumping and reporting illegal dumping,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg.

Photo CoCT