Seven arrested during shoot-out at Promenade Mall

Drama unfolded at Promenade Mall this morning as Mitchell’s Plain police accosted robbers in their tracks following a robbery at a cellphone store inside the centre. Police officials were alerted to the incident and arrived at the store as the robbers were leaving. This led to a shootout with police and the criminals, in which two suspects were shot and injured. They were transported to a hospital and are under police guard.

“Seven suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Once charged the suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain court. The property that was robbed by the suspects was recovered on the scene,” said Western Cape SAPS.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Sindile Mfazi praised the members for their commitment to protect and serve the communities and bring the perpetrators to book.

Abie Isaacs, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum commended Mitchell’s Plain SAPS.

“I want to commend the Mitchells plain SAPS for their rapid reaction. It is evident that the station commander had a plan in terms of posting the officers so they could apprehend the alleged suspects. For now, they have been taken in for questioning.”

Isaacs said Promenade Mall is a business hub in Mitchell’s Plain and has become a target for opportunistic criminals.

“We have said to the station commander that because it is now building up to the festive season, we need to start looking at upping the security perspectives. However we still believe that the business itself still needs to come to the party and assist the law enforcement authorities.”

Liberty Promenade Mall was unavailable for comment.

VOC

