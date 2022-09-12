Seven EMPD officers arrested for ‘murder, defeating the ends of justice’

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers on charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The five constables and two inspectors are expected to make their first appearance at the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Monday.

“It is alleged the officers went into a shack in Langaville extension 6 on September 8, where they found four African males. Two were sleeping and the other two watching TV.

She said the men inside the shack were allegedly assaulted, heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help.