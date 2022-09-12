Seven EMPD officers arrested for ‘murder, defeating the ends of justice’

LOCAL
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers on charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
“It is alleged the officers went into a shack in Langaville extension 6 on September 8, where they found four African males. Two were sleeping and the other two watching TV.
She said the men inside the shack were allegedly assaulted, heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help.
Suping said the men opened a case of attempted murder against the officers at the Tsakane police station. While there, they received a phone call explaining that their friend was found dead behind a shack in Langaville.
“The deceased’s body was transported to the Springs pathology services and a postmortem was conducted [on Saturday].
“The officers face a charge of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.”
Source: TimesLIVE