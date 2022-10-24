Seven injured in N1 roll-over

Share this article

Sunday evening at 18:16, a collision took place on the N1 in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

It is reported that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control of the vehicle which resulted in a rollover.

According to the medics who assessed the scene, seven passengers were found with injuries sustained ranging from moderate to serious injuries.

One of the victims an adult female reportedly had to be freed from the vehicle using hydraulic tools.

Netcare 911 said that all the patients were treated on scene and once they were stabilized, they were transported by various ambulance services to the hospital for further care.

Source: Netcare 911