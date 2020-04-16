Seven more deaths, 2 506 COVID-19 cases

Share this article

















Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that another seven deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 34. Mkhize was briefing the media in Johannesburg.

He says most of those who died had underlying health conditions and were older than 50.

Mkhize says the sudden increase in deaths is because authorities had to verify fatalities reported in the last few days.

He also says the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 2 506.

Gauteng continues to be worst affected with 930 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 657 people testing positive for coronavirus.

Mkhize has urged people to continue to stay at home, saying that people congregating in groups threaten to undermine the success achieved so far during the lockdown.

Source: SABC News

