Seven more suspects in Krugersdorp gang-rape expected in court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Seven more suspects accused of the gang-rape of eight women in West Village, west of Johannesburg, are expected in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, seven other accused appeared in court in relation to the same incident.

They are facing multiple counts of rape, aggravated robbery and contravening the Immigration Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes it has a prima facie case against the suspects.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says, “There is a prima facie case against all 14 accused that are charged with various counts as I said of rape, sexual assault as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. The charges relate to the incident that happened to the crew that was busy filming a music video here in the West Rand.”

A state prosecutor confirmed that some of the arrested illegal miners had been linked to the gang-rape of the women after an identity parade was held.

Police arrested 81 suspects a day after the incident.

The eight women were part of a crew that was filming a music video when they were gang-raped.

Seven suspects charged for Krugersdorp gang rape:

Source: SABC news

