Seven people have been arrested following a house robbery in Retreat, in Cape Town.

Police Spokesperson, FC van Wyk, says they were alerted to a robbery in the area on Saturday. They spotted the getaway vehicle with the suspects inside.

Van Wyk says they confiscated various household items and firearms.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of house robbery, possession of imitation firearms and dangerous weapons.

Source: SABC News