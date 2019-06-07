Seven people murdered in Athlone and Blikkiesdorp overnight

Share this article

















Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after eight people came under fire in two separate incidents in Delft and Athlone on Thursday.

In the first incident, five people were shot killed in the Blikkiesdorp settlement. It is believed they were seated near an open fire at the time.

According to the police’s Andre Traut three suspects entered a shack in t Que 4 at 9pm and opened fire.

“Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder, following an incident. Five people were fatally wounded and the sixth sustained a gunshot wound to his face. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Traut.

Meanwhile, police are looking into the murder of two men after the police’s flying squad responded to gunshots heard in Athlone.

Traut said officers spotted two male victims firing shots from a Toyota Avanza in Primrose street and that they attempted to evade arrest.

“The suspects were pursued and were arrested after they collided with a tree in Klipfontein road. It was established that the vehicle had been hijacked and that two men were shot and killed not far from where the suspects were arrested,” said Traut.

The pair, aged 18 and 26, are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting in Delft is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 101111.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments