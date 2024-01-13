Several cops arrested for alleged murder, attempted murder and assault since start of 2024

Share this article

Police watchdog Ipid on Friday reported three incidents of officers allegedly committing crimes since the start of the new year.

In one incident, an officer from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape allegedly shot dead a man with his police issue firearm at a tavern.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “It is alleged that on January 7, Const Siyanda Ntontela and his friend had an argument with Tokoloho Sebaka at a tavern. The argument escalated into a fight and Ntontela allegedly fired a shot that hit Sebaka in his stomach.

“Sebaka died later at a hospital. Const Ntontela only reported the discharge of the official firearm the following day. He was arrested by Ipid and he appeared in the local magistrate’s court.”

The officer remains behind bars and is due to return to court next week when he is set to apply for bail.

Meanwhile, another officer is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his wife and daughter.

Ipid identified the officer on its X account as Const Mohlominyane.

He is alleged to have attacked his family on January 8 in Marquad, Free State.

“It is alleged that Const Mohlominyane was swearing at his wife when his daughter tried to intervene. Mohlominyane allegedly assaulted both of them and pushed them out of the house. The incident was reported to Ipid and the officer was arrested,” Ipid said.

Mohlominyane appeared in court on Friday. His case was postponed to next week for his bail application.

He remains behind bars.

A police officer from Welkom in the Free State has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his wife.

The incident happened on January 4.

Ipid said: “The 42-year-old sergeant had an altercation with his 39-year-old wife when he started slapping her and this led to a fight. The wife sustained bruises and an open wound on the head.”

His case is set to continue in the Welkom magistrate’s court soon.

Earlier this week, TimesLIVE reported that a police captain from Sandringham and a woman sergeant stationed at Linden police station were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the captain’s estranged wife and mother-in-law in Limpopo in 2021.

The captain and sergeant were believed to now be in a relationship.

Source: TimesLIVE