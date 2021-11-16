Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Several CPT areas to be affected by electricity maintenance

Local, NewsNo Comments
Residents can also expect electricity disruptions until Sunday, due to maintenance of infrastructure. The City encourage residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance and be wary of when electricity is restored.

Areas affected include Constantia, Century City, Rocklands, Diep River, Somerset West, Rondebosche, Newlands, Kraaifontein, Maitland and Llandudno. Schedules are as follows:

Eskom’s load-shedding typically cause power faults due to nuisance tripping and increased service requests, therefore residents are advised to wait a half hour before logging a complaint.

Service requests may only log the same request once and officials will tend to outages as soon as possible.

Call Centre: 0860 103 089

SMS: 31220 (standard charges apply)

Online: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests

VOC


