Several CT Pharmacies discontinue Israeli products and declared ‘Apartheid-Free Zones’

Ragheema Mclean

Health Workers for Palestine (HCW4P) in South Africa has announced a significant development in Cape Town, where pharmacies are declaring themselves as ‘Apartheid-Free Zones.’

This stance reflects a global solidarity initiative aiming to raise awareness about the ongoing situation in Gaza. It calls for severing ties with Israeli-linked companies through boycotts, divestments, and sanctions (BDS) to pressure Israel to comply with international laws.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, HCW4P SA chairperson Dr. Saadiq Moolla, said the campaign was launched on April 4, with 25 pharmacies across the city signed up thus far.

He explained, “We are taking a principled stand to remove all Israeli-linked products from our shelves and have embarked on an active campaign to boycott Teva, the Israeli drug manufacturer who are unapologetic supporters of the Israeli Defense Forces war machine by way of taxes paid.”

The pharmacies include:

Cape Town Station Pharmacy

Athlone Pharmacy

Medi-Kem Athlone

Atlantis Pharmacy

Golden Acre Pharmacy

Palmyra Pharmacy

Kromboom Pharmacy

Reo Family

Ariefa’s

Alphen Harfield

Rossiers

Vitacare-Lansdowne

Vitacare-Koeberg

Nu Crane Promenade

Vitacare-Penlyn

Salmarz

Vitacare Pharmacy – Plattekloof

Vitacare-Rondebosch

Rustenburg Pharmacy

Rondebosch East Pharmacy

Firkem

Unikem Pharmacy

Reddam Pharmacy

Pharmacy at Spar Weltevreden

Rivetts

Dr Moolla said that Teva, one of the largest Israeli companies and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, contributes significantly to the Israeli occupation and benefits from the capped Palestinian market.

Palestinians are often forced to make use of their [Teva] services, and during the current crisis in Gaza, Teva has publicly supported Israel and donated medication to Israel,

“We are calling on patient pharmacists and prescribers to say no to Teva, this is a call not only from us but from the Palestinian BDS national committee in Palestine as well.”

Dr. Moolla highlighted that the campaign aims not only to boycott Israeli products but also to educate communities about the ongoing human rights abuses in Palestine.

“As we’ve just launched recently, we haven’t heard a lot back from the community. Some consumers have, however, indicated that this was a great initiative and that it was welcomed.”

