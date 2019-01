An unconfirmed number of people have been killed and at least 200 have been left injured after a passenger train collision in Mountainview, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are currently on the scene.

EMS acting chief Charles Mabaso said the count has not yet been finalised.

“We have emergency services that have responded to the incident and it is currently being managed by the emergency services.”

This is a developing story.

Share this article











Comments

comments