Several dead in Manenberg after a bloody weekend

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Tensions remain high in Manenberg amid ongoing gang violence. Rival gangs have carried out several shootings this past week, which escalated after a shootout outside the local police station last week Wednesday.

The MEC for Safety in the Western Cape, Reagen Allen, calls for unity to curb gang-related crime in communities. He said this following a visit to Manenberg yesterday to engage various stakeholders after a recent spike in gang shootings. Four people, including a 69-year-old woman, have been killed in shootings which occurred in the area since the beginning of this month. Police arrested 17 suspects and confiscated four firearms.

MEC Allen says he is concerned for the residents of Manenberg, as they are being held hostage by heartless gangsters.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Anti-crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe described the atmosphere in the area after the bloody weekend.

“It remains very tense in Manenberg as all gangs have taken to the street to continue the merciless combat over territory,” said an exacerbated Pascoe.

According to Pascoe, gangs regress to stone-throwing after their illegal firearms get confiscated by officials. She further explained that children in the area are traumatized.

“The saddest thing is that Manenberg hasn’t fully realized that we are burying our children. Children are dying and within a span of a week more than 10 people,” cried Pascoe.

With the festive season beckoning, children are left unattended in their homes as their parents continue to work over the holiday period.

“The greatest concern is that there is no safety plan for these kids. There is no place for them to run and hide. When they play like children should, they are exposed to the gang wars taking place,” said Pascoe.

She further explained that many of the gangsters are new, young recruits that must prove themselves to their bosses. Those that tip-off the police are met with corruption or are ostracized by the community and treated as an outcast.

“The harsh reality is that many community members do not want to live in fear but corruption in the security forces supersedes our concerns and on the other hand, community members defend gang leaders because they are the people that keep them fed,” added Pascoe.

Chairperson of the Manenberg Policing Forum, Pastor Vernon Visagie said the past weekend was a tragedy.

“We’ve been warning the government and we requested earlier in the year for more boots on the ground in the area but that has sadly fallen on deaf ears and these deaths and injuries come as a result of not heeding to the cries of the community and we plan to take action so that our voices may be heard for good,” said Visagie.

Photo : Pixabay