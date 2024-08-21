Several roads in Mitchells Plain affected by COCT’s next phase of MyCiTi services

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town (COCT) announced the next phase of roadworks on AZ Berman Drive will begin on August 22 for Mitchells Plain residents and users of the roadway.

This is to ensure that the building of the next phase of MyCiTi bus services can be conducted.

Rob Quintas, head of transport in the City of Cape Town said roadwork will affect several roads in the area.

“With effect from 22 August 2024, roadworks will also affect the section from Petunia Street to Pontiac Street. The two lanes serving traffic toward the R300 will be closed from Nduli Street to south of Wespoort Drive. The two lanes serving traffic in the opposite direction (toward Mitchells Plain central) will accommodate traffic in both directions,” he added.

Quintas also emphasized that, in order to facilitate passenger use during construction, temporary public transportation stops will be positioned along the redesigned route.

“Temporary walkways and pedestrian crossings with signalised traffic lights will help people navigate safely on foot and avoid the construction area. The planned work will add to journey times and motorists are urged to plan their travel in advance, factor in extra travel time and follow the signage and flag personnel that have been deployed to keep traffic moving safely,” he added.

Image: MyCiTi