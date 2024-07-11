Severe storms in Cape Town causes road closures and delays

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As a severe storm wreaks havoc across the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town has announced several road closures. The South African Weather Service issued a level 8 warning for Thursday, indicating significant danger.

The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate reported extensive delays on MyCiti bus routes and multiple road closures due to widespread flooding and storm-related obstructions. “Widespread flooding and storm-related obstructions are being attended to throughout the city. This has resulted in a number of delays across MyCiti routes,” said Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

Quintas urged MyCiti passengers and the public to remain patient, emphasizing that the situation is being closely monitored. “We urge motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution, be alert at all times, and avoid travelling where possible,” he added.

The storm-related road closures are as follows:

– AZ Berman Road between Wespoort and Imperial and the M5 south-bound off-ramp into Ottery

– Between Jakes Gerwel and Vasco Boulevard

– Cycad Crescent, Milton Rd, Gouldburn Rd, Surrey

– Flooding in front of Zoar Vlei MyCiTi station

– Roads damaged in parts of route 233

– Flooding in front of Neptune station – drains to be unclogged after rains

– D04 Paulsberg road flooded

– Dynerfontein Lesour, Petrous, and Camp – Buses will start loading at Raimond bus stop

– Koeberg Road affected – stops to be missed are Gousblom, Crasulla, Zastron, and Democracy South

– Addison to Milnerton Lighthouse

– Summergreens – Victoria stop affected

– Mitchells Plain – All stops after Mitchells Plain station will be missed due to floods

Additionally, the City assured residents that it is monitoring all areas constantly and will provide updates as needed.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay