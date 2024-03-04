Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Severe thunderstorms predicted for parts of the Western Cape

Local, News
The Disaster Management Centre in the Western Cape has warned of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg today.

Provincial Local Government Minister Anton Bredell says District management centres have been activated and will monitor the weather patterns.

Bredell says, “According to the South African Weather Services, we can expect rapid heavy downpours ranging from 20-40mm, excessive lightning, strong downdrafts as well as large amounts of small hail. It would be good to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday, and take note of risks associated with strong winds, heavy rain and hail.”

Source: SABC News


