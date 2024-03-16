Sewage pumped into Cape Town ocean negatively impacting marine life – expert

The City of Cape Town submitted a public participation report on marine outfalls permits to the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment (DFFE).

This follows ongoing public outcry about the city’s outfalls, particularly in Hout Bay for releasing more sewage than its permit allows.

Petrik, who leads the Environmental and Nano Sciences group in the Department of Chemistry at the University of the Western Cape said marine organisms along the Cape coast are being exposed to a number of chemicals and metals.

“The impact zones are much larger than what the city tells the minister. They claim that the impact zone is about 300 metres from the outfall whereas we’re finding these chemicals up to thirty kilometres away from the outfalls.”

The city said it has been exploring new sewage treatment measures at its three marine outfalls in Camps Bay, Green Point and Hout Bay.