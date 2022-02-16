Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Sewage spill leads to closure of roadlink Khayelitsha and Kuyasa

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The City of Cape Town has urged residents of the vicinity of the Welcome Zenzile roadlink between Khayelitsha and Kuyasa to stay clear from a hazardous patch on the road.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says eroded side slopes have been cordoned off, and concrete barriers and warning signs have been put up after the slopes of the road were eroded and washed away.

This, after a sewage spill that Quintas says was caused by a blockage in the overloaded sewer system.

Quintas says the city is at work repairing the damage over the next few weeks and has denied allegations of below standard construction work or materials being used.

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.