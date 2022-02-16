Sewage spill leads to closure of roadlink Khayelitsha and Kuyasa

Share this article

The City of Cape Town has urged residents of the vicinity of the Welcome Zenzile roadlink between Khayelitsha and Kuyasa to stay clear from a hazardous patch on the road.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says eroded side slopes have been cordoned off, and concrete barriers and warning signs have been put up after the slopes of the road were eroded and washed away.

This, after a sewage spill that Quintas says was caused by a blockage in the overloaded sewer system.

Quintas says the city is at work repairing the damage over the next few weeks and has denied allegations of below standard construction work or materials being used.

Source: SABC