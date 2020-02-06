Sexual offences court to open in Bredasdorp

Share this article

















The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffery, will officially open a Sexual Offences Court in Bredasdorp on Friday. The small rural town bears the brunt of many social ills, among them, gender-based based and sexual violence. The community was thrust under the international spotlight in 2013 when 17 year Anene Booysen was found brutally raped and murdered. The teenager had been gang-raped and disemboweled by having her abdomen slit open, her body discarded on a construction site.

“The community of Bredasdorp has been under constant suffering over these past few years. The government does not turn a blind eye to gender based violence. Over the past couples of months the government has worked hard to make this initiative a success,” said Muammer Nicholls, Senior Administration Officer at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“Gender based violence has been on an increase, the news and newspapers has been full of it. Government has become aware and does not disregard the cries of victims and communities. It serves as a deterrent against this crime. When they appear in our court system its done in a speedily manner,” said Nicholls.

Nicholls said that the sexual offence courts differ whereas victims are kept separate from their perpetrator and its normally done by a court intermediate. The victims never sees the perpetrator, to avoid the onset of secondary trauma. They have separate waiting rooms, with court prep officers that will assist them and explain the whole process to them. It is a safe environment that is conducive which will assist with the pain and whole process of the court system.

He is confident that the introduction of such cases will speed up the conviction rates and it would show the community that the government is very serious about curbing this type of violence.

Nicholls emphasized that government is very eager that the Sexual Offences courts be used effectively in South Africa. He said that people were trained, magistrates were trained and prosecutors were trained. When victims are being brought into the court they will be assisted by people who have the necessary skills and qualifications to take care of the victims cases.

Those who are in attendance at the opening of the Sexual Offences Court will witness John Jeffrey giving the firm reassurance that these courts will be used to stop the crime rate of sexual offences.

“We are standing behind victims and we have heard their call. We are here to assure our women and children that they will not be the victims of such offences and we are here to assist them,” said Nicholls.

The government has put in effort and heard the call of many victims of sexual offences and gender based violence. These courts provide victims with a safe haven. Victims will have the peace of mind that justice will be served to those who commit these harsh offences.

VOC

