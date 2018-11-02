Sexual offences courts have collapsed: Justice Maya

The presidential summit on gender-based violence in Pretoria will continue on Friday with various commissions expected to make inputs on recommendations for ending the scourge of violence against women and children.

Activists and victims have been using the two-day event, which ends on Friday, to call on government to consider reviewing certain laws.

President of the Supreme Court of South Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, says the sexual offences courts established to deal with gender-based violence have collapsed.

Maya says, “We even had the sexual offences courts that were introduced to focus on the expeditious of cases involving crimes and transgression with the sexual nature. Regrettably through these courts which served a very useful purpose, are no longer operational.”

She adds, “I suppose owing to the resources, funds infrastructure and man power. I am not the best person to speak to that. But the bottom line, they’re no longer operational which has led to over burdening of the current criminal justice system.”

[Source: SABC News]

