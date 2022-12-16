SGB calls for investigation into allegations of matric exam cheating

Share this article

The National Association of Schools Governing Bodies (SGB) is calling for a thorough investigation into allegations that more than 1 000 pupils from six provinces cheated in this year’s matric exams.

It is alleged pupils paid teachers up to R1 500 to join a WhatsApp group where answers were shared while exams were in session.

It is also alleged that some invigilators were providing answers to pupils during toilet breaks.

The association says a clear message needs to be sent on the seriousness of the allegations and the consequences.

General-secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye says, “The National Association of Schools Governing Bodies has campaigned vigorously that school governing bodies must formulate a policy that bars children from bringing cellphones into schools – knowing that this will happen. It is possible if there is no clear policy that guides the children, that guides the school, how do we go about cell phones? It is easy that the children will just bring their cellphones into schools.”

Warning for educators and learners

The Basic Education Department has warned that educators and learners who are found to have been involved in cheating during the recent matric examinations, could face severe punishment.

The Department has launched an investigation into the allegations of cheating.

There have also been allegations of learners using various cheating methods in Maths Literacy, Economics and English papers in Gauteng, Limpopo, the North West, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The Department’s Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says “There could be criminal charges because in recent years we have been working with the HAWKS on matters of irregularities involving exams. So, we are exploring all options to make sure that the punishment is severe and serves as a deterrent. If there is a Whatsapp group it means that people are coordinating within that platform. Several things could happen: 1. They could be asked to rewrite. 2. They could be banned for 1-3 years from writing their exams which means their lives would have to pause because of what they have done. But Umalusi would also make the final decision.”

