Sh Hasan Ali in SA

Cape Town should brace itself for the arrival of the esteemed UK scholar, Shaykh Hasan Ali. The British alim is on his first tour of South Africa, which has kicked off in Johannesburg. Shaykh Hasan Ali has been described as “down to earth, full of humour and is known as the Shaykh full of wisdom’. VOC will broadcast live from his program at Masjidul Ishraaq this Sunday. Shaykh Hasan Ali is guest of Al Buruj Press and details of his tour are available on the website.

His Cape Town itinerary is as follows:

FRIDAY 1ST FEBRUARY 2019:

The Final Trumpet: Minor and Major Signs of the Day of Judgment

A) Jumu’ah Salah: Masjidul Quds: Men and Women Welcome

Topic: Practical Ways to Attain Jannah

B) Topic: The Final Trumpet: The Minor and Major signs of the Day of Judgment: Men and Women Welcome

Time: From Maghrib to Isha

Venue: Al-Masjidur Rawbie

Merrydale Avenue, Portlands

Cape Town

Book your FREE seat via the link here:

https://thefinaltrumpetcapetown.eventbrite.co.uk/

SATURDAY 2ND FEBRUARY 2019

Salah and Khushu: Practical Ways to Attain Khushu (Tranquility) in the Salah

A) Topic: Salah and Khushu’: How to attain Khushu’ (tranquility) in the Salah with a practical demonstration: Men and Women Welcome

Time: Maghrib to Isha prayer

Venue: Masjidul Mansur (Mountainview Masjid), 15 Warden Cres, Mountain view

Book your FREE seat via the link here: https://salahcapetown.eventbrite.co.uk

SUNDAY 3RD FEBRUARY 2019

The Devil Inside: Masjid Ishraaq

A) Topic: The Devil Inside: Jinn Possession, Black Magic and the Unseen World: Men and Women Welcome

Time: From Asr Prayer till before Maghrib

Venue: Masjidul Ishraaq

5th Ave

Lotus River

Book your FREE seat via the link here:

https://thedevilinsidecapetown.eventbrite.co.uk/

