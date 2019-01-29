Sh Hasan Ali in SA

Cape Town should brace itself for the arrival of the esteemed UK scholar, Shaykh Hasan Ali. The British alim is on his first tour of South Africa, which has kicked off in Johannesburg. Shaykh Hasan Ali has been described as “down to earth, full of humour and is known as the Shaykh full of wisdom’. VOC will broadcast live from his program at Masjidul Ishraaq this Sunday. Shaykh Hasan Ali is guest of Al Buruj Press and details of his tour are available on the website.
His Cape Town itinerary is as follows:
FRIDAY 1ST FEBRUARY 2019:
The Final Trumpet: Minor and Major Signs of the Day of Judgment
A) Jumu’ah Salah: Masjidul Quds: Men and Women Welcome
Topic: Practical Ways to Attain Jannah
B) Topic: The Final Trumpet: The Minor and Major signs of the Day of Judgment: Men and Women Welcome
Time: From Maghrib to Isha
Venue: Al-Masjidur Rawbie
Merrydale Avenue, Portlands
Cape Town
Book your FREE seat via the link here:
https://thefinaltrumpetcapetown.eventbrite.co.uk/
SATURDAY 2ND FEBRUARY 2019
Salah and Khushu: Practical Ways to Attain Khushu (Tranquility) in the Salah
A) Topic: Salah and Khushu’: How to attain Khushu’ (tranquility) in the Salah with a practical demonstration: Men and Women Welcome
Time: Maghrib to Isha prayer
Venue: Masjidul Mansur (Mountainview Masjid), 15 Warden Cres, Mountain view
Book your FREE seat via the link here: https://salahcapetown.eventbrite.co.uk
SUNDAY 3RD FEBRUARY 2019
The Devil Inside: Masjid Ishraaq
A) Topic: The Devil Inside: Jinn Possession, Black Magic and the Unseen World: Men and Women Welcome
Time: From Asr Prayer till before Maghrib
Venue: Masjidul Ishraaq
5th Ave
Lotus River
Book your FREE seat via the link here:
https://thedevilinsidecapetown.eventbrite.co.uk/