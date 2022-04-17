Shack fire leaves hundreds of people destitute in Langa, Cape Town

Share this article

Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa on the Cape Flats on Saturday.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says more than 100 dwellings were destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was extinguished late on Saturday night.

Smith says there have been reports of explosions during the fire.

“The first arriving officer immediately called for more resources and in total there were 10 fire engines and seven water tankers on the scene with approximately 70 staff who managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before midnight. Law Enforcement, Metro and the South African Police Services were also on the scene to disperse unruly crowds and protect firefighting staff. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and while no injuries or fatalities were reported, a number of people were left displaced.”

Source: SABC News