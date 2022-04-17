Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Shack fire leaves hundreds of people destitute in Langa, Cape Town

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa on the Cape Flats on Saturday.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says more than 100 dwellings were destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was extinguished late on Saturday night.

Smith says there have been reports of explosions during the fire.

“The first arriving officer immediately called for more resources and in total there were 10 fire engines and seven water tankers on the scene with approximately 70 staff who managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before midnight. Law Enforcement,  Metro and the South African Police Services were also on the scene to disperse unruly crowds and protect firefighting staff. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and while no injuries or fatalities were reported, a number of people were left displaced.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.