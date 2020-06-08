Shahied Ajam: a moral giant and an inspiration

Share this article

















The fight for restitution in South Africa is all the poorer, after the sudden passing of Shahied Ajam, the chairperson of the District Six Working Committee. Ajam died of a heart attack on Saturday afternoon, as the age of 62. His death has shocked the local community, particularly beneficiaries, who had a forged a close relationship with him over the years.

Passionate, determined, resolute and fearless, Ajam will be remembered as a tireless campaigner for the right to return to District Six, a personal battle he has waged for the past decade. Ajam had been a regular guest on VOC, where he engaged in robust debate and discussion on the issue of restoration and dignity, two issues very close to his heart.

Ajam rose to prominence when he led his organisation, the District 6 Working Committee (D6WC), with the help of pro bono attorneys Norton Rose Fulbright, to achieve a landmark court victory against the government for failing the dispossessed people of District Six more than 20 years into democracy. The public participation process and construction of new housing units were finally on the cards for late 2020 and early 2021.

Following their court victory, the D6WC was set to become an integral player and representative of the people in the redevelopment of a reimagined District Six and became a beacon of hope to other dispossessed communities around South Africa. Ajam was also instrumental in the renaming of Keizersgracht Street to Hanover Street earlier this year, an event VOC partnered with the organisation to cover on air.

“Shahied was one of the great humanitarian leaders of our city and a man who will go down in history as the visionary who brought tangible restitution and hope to the people of District 6. The 3500 members of the D6WC mourn his loss even more deeply knowing that he will not see the fruits of his tireless, selfless labour, and his incredible achievement of bringing all three tiers of government together to make restitution a reality for the people of District 6,” said Karen Breytenbach, spokesperson for the D6WC.

The public participation process related to the vision for a reimagined District 6 was scheduled to resume in July/August 2020, and reconstruction was to commence later this year – dependent on the end of the lockdown.

“Shahied was a mentor to many, including to his team, to the loyal beneficiaries he served, and many other dispossessed communities seeking restitution. He was one of the greatest men I ever worked with and many others feel the same. He was a moral giant and an inspiration to his people,” said Breytenbach.

Shamiel Hoosain, Shahied’s righthand man, said: “Shahied was my mentor, father, brother, friend. The D6WC was built on integrity because that was what he stood for. This was not an easy job. He was a man of morals and scruples, under difficult circumstances. I salute and thank him.”

D6WC’s attorney Nicki van’t Riet, of Norton Rose Fulbright, who worked closely with Shahied over the past three years to win final restitution in the Land Claims Court, said he was a man who was born for a purpose and who lived with the “profound intent of fulfilling his purpose”.

“Shahied changed history by forging a solution which would start bringing people home to District Six. He changed not only the lives of the District Six community members but has had a profound impact on the city of Cape Town. His behind-the-scenes tenacity with the D6 litigation process has set a momentous legal precedent which will start changing lives of land claimants throughout South Africa.”

“Shahied started out as a client and ended as a friend. He leaves me a changed person. What a privilege to have known him.”

Shahied was born in District Six in 1958, was forcibly removed with his family at the age of 16 and spent a large part of his adult life in Namibia where his three beloved daughters still live. He began his District 6 work in earnest in his early 50s and worked mostly without earning a salary and late into the night out of sheer dedication.

Right before his death, he was involved in a project to provide food to up to 9000 people a day across 10 impoverished Cape Town community over a course of just more than a month during the lockdown. One of his last wishes was to continue with meaningful humanitarian aid work until the end of the lockdown and far beyond.

He is survived by his wife Waggieda Ajam, daughters Najma, Shakirah and Nadia Ajam (all in Namibia), five grandchildren, mother Shariefa Kamaldien, siblings Shudley, Adam, Ebrahiema, Kashief and Faldiela, and step-children Najma, Wassiema and Sharief.

“He strived to ensure a better future and instil core values in us that would lead us, his daughters, through life with purpose. Shahied Ajam was our beloved father and most importantly, our best friend and mentor,” said his daughter Nadia, on behalf of her siblings.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments