Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Shaleen Surtie-Richards laid to rest during official funeral in WC

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Flags are flew at half mast across the Western Cape in honour of legendary stage and screen actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The 66-year- old died at a guest house in Cape Town on Monday. Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mtwethwa and his Western Cape counterpart, Anroux Marais, joined family representatives in Durbanville this morning for a flag raising ceremony at the local police station. Surtie-Richards has been given an official provincial funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this week the actress will be given an official provincial funeral. Surtie-Richards will be laid to rest at the Durbanville Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.