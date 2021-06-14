Shaleen Surtie-Richards laid to rest during official funeral in WC

Share this article

















Flags are flew at half mast across the Western Cape in honour of legendary stage and screen actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The 66-year- old died at a guest house in Cape Town on Monday. Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mtwethwa and his Western Cape counterpart, Anroux Marais, joined family representatives in Durbanville this morning for a flag raising ceremony at the local police station. Surtie-Richards has been given an official provincial funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this week the actress will be given an official provincial funeral. Surtie-Richards will be laid to rest at the Durbanville Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

Source: SABC