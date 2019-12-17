Shark spotters in action at Fish Hoek Beach

Share this article

















Following a shark warning issued on Friday last week at Fish Hoek Beach, visitors were advised not to enter the waters and one local managed to capture a video of shark spotters in action, keeping locals and visitors safe.

Shark Spotters usually deploy nets at beaches notorious for shark activity in the morning and retrieve them in the evening around 5pm. Beach-goers are warned regarding shark activity with a Four-Flag system visible at beaches.

A red flag means a shark has recently been spotted in the area, a green flag means no sharks are present and spotting conditions are favorable and a black flag means although no sharks have been spotted conditions are not favorable and lastly a white flag with a black shark on it means there is currently a shark in the vicinity of the beach and swimmers need to remain on the shore. When a white flag is hoisted, a siren is usually also sounded to better notify swimmers of the danger.

On Friday, swimmers at Fish Hoek Beach experienced the professional and timeous work of Shark Spotters on duty as visitors were asked to immediately exit the water and a siren went off to notify those in the water of the danger.

A local shared their experience when the shark was spotted saying, “When the Shark Spotters alarm goes off and you actually see the shark. The Shark Spotters do an amazing job spotting the sharks in the bay. This one appears to be a bronze whaler,” Aly Ison said in a Facebook post

Watch the video of the incident filmed by Ison here, you can even see the shark in the water just moments after the waves are cleared of eager swimmers:

Follow these tips to keep safe on beaches with shark activity:

– Do not swim, surf or surf ski when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding nearby

– Do not swim in deep water beyond breakers

– Do not swim if you are bleeding or on your period

– Do not swim near river mouths

– Do not swim, surf or surf ski at night or where lifeguards are not present

– If a shark has recently been sighted in an area where no shark spotters are present, consider using another beach for the day

– Obey beach officials’ instructions

– Pay attention to any shark flags on beaches

Beach-goers must also remember that shark activity increases as temperatures rise with the new moon.

Picture: Facebook/Aly Ison

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments