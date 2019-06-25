Shaykh Muneer Abdurouf elected to CRL Commission

Share this article

















Shaykh Dr. Muneer Abduroaf, one of the most dynamic young legal minds in South Africa, has been elected on the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL). The CRL Rights Commission, a constitutional body, was established to promote and protect cultural, religious and linguistic communities and to promote unity amongst diverse communities. Dr. Abduroaf will serve on the commission for a period of five years.

Shaykh Dr Muneer Abduroaf graduated as a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the Faculty of Law at the University of the Western Cape last year. His doctoral thesis focused on the impact of South African law on the application of the Islamic law of succession. The aim of his thesis was to investigate a possible way in which the Islamic law of succession can be applied in South Africa.

Dr Abduroaf is an MJC Executive member, attorney and UWC Law Faculty lecturer. He has been the officiating Imam of Masjidur-Raoof in Highlands Estate since 2005.

Dr Abduroaf represents the ulema body on numerous committees and often provides legal advice to the MJC on various issues. During his work at the MJC, he had had many previous engagements with the CRL commission and sat in some presentations especially with regards to the regulations of religions in South Africa. When the term of the previous commission came to an end, the MJC nominated him for a commissioner position.

Dr Abduroaf said President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of 13 members to the CRL Commission last week. He will be formally appointed from the 1st July 2019.

“My role as commissioner would be according to the act which would include looking into the awareness of the rights of the religious communities and the issues concerning regulations of these rights in South Africa,” he explained.

Dr. Abduroaf said his other duties include educating, lobbying and giving advice on any issue relating to religion.

“We are employed to look at issues such as pastors telling their congregations to drink doom or eat snakes. We will look into issues where freedom of expression is denied,” he said.

In a statement, the MJC said Dr Abduroaf was highly qualified for this position and has “inspired his community with his leadership and academic pursuit”.

Dr Abduroaf is a direct descent of the Great Leader of Islam, Imam Abdullah bin Qadi Abdus Salaam or Tuan Guru, one of the pioneers of structured Islamic education in the Cape.

“We have no doubt that Dr Abduroaf will fulfil all his obligations as commissioner and that he will represent the Muslim community with distinction.” VOC

